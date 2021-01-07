This Chai Hot Toddy Beats Every Other Cocktail for Cozy Factor

Traditional hot toddies are made from the classic combination of hot water, whiskey, lemon, and honey—some even argue it helps with cold symptoms. This chai-spiced rendition takes that cozy, restorative factor to an entirely new level by incorporating warming spices, milk, and black tea. We also swapped the customary whiskey in favor of dark rum—the rich spice notes add depth and complexity to your cocktail—but traditionalists can still spike theirs with bourbon instead (brandy also won't let you down). To take your chai hot toddy to the next level, try frothing the milk before you stir it into the tea, then finish it off with a cinnamon stick garnish.