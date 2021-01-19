Cashew “Ricotta”

A ricotta-style spread made from cashews is nothing new, but this recipe is the one to make your go-to. That's because rather than just blending soaked cashews with water, this recipe goes the extra step of adding non-dairy creamer for a true dairy-like texture. Lemon juice adds welcome tang to the mixture, while a scoop of nutritional yeast adds a savory depth similar to dairy cheese. It's a great alternative for plant-based eaters that omnivores will love, too.