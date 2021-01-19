Cashew “Ricotta”

Rating: Unrated

A creamy, plant-based take on the dairy staple for vegans and omnivores alike.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Gallery

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Yield:
Makes 1¾ cup
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

A ricotta-style spread made from cashews is nothing new, but this recipe is the one to make your go-to. That's because rather than just blending soaked cashews with water, this recipe goes the extra step of adding non-dairy creamer for a true dairy-like texture. Lemon juice adds welcome tang to the mixture, while a scoop of nutritional yeast adds a savory depth similar to dairy cheese. It's a great alternative for plant-based eaters that omnivores will love, too.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place cashews in a large heatproof bowl. Bring 4 cups water to a boil in a saucepan over high, or use an electric kettle. Pour hot water over cashews; let stand 30 minutes. Drain. Transfer cashews to a food processor or blender. Add creamer, lemon juice, nutritional yeast, salt, and 1/4 cup room-temperature water. Process until smooth, about 45 seconds. 

    Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 01/26/2021