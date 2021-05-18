Carrot Hummus

This vibrant beauty is as versatile and delectable as its popular chickpea-based cousin.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Credit: Victor Protasio

The saying goes that you eat first with your eyes, and in the case of this gorgeous orange dip, that is definitely true. (Well, your eyes and mouth will be equally pleased.) You'll build flavor from the get-go by sizzling garlic in olive oil with fragrant cumin before adding carrots to steam in the toasted aromatics. This infuses the carrots with savory flavor while softening them to puree. Whizzed in a food processor with tahini, lemon juice, and more oil, the result is a dip that manages to be both healthy and gratifying.  

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large, deep skillet with a tight-fitting lid over medium. Add cumin and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add garlic and cook, stirring often, until sizzling, about 30 seconds. Add carrots and 1 teaspoon salt; stir to coat in oil. Add ¼ cup water and cover with lid. Cook, shaking skillet occasionally, until carrots are tender, about 15 minutes. Let cool, uncovered, for 5 minutes.

  • Transfer carrot mixture to a food processor. Add tahini, lemon juice, several grinds of pepper, and remaining 3 tablespoons oil and ½ teaspoon salt. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer to a serving bowl. Swirl top with a spoon and drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with paprika.

Pita chips, Raincoast Crisps, blanched green beans and Broccolini, radishes.

Dip can be made up to 1 day in advance; cover and refrigerate. Top with oil and paprika just before serving.

