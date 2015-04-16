You’ll think you’ve died and gone to pancake heaven.
Pancakes are better when they're carrot cake pancakes.
Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together the buttermilk, eggs, vanilla, and brown sugar in another small bowl. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just incorporated. Mix in the carrots, walnuts, coconut, and raisins. Add butter and stir just until combined. Do not overmix.
Melt a smear of butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. When the skillet is hot, ladle in 1/4 cup batter, swirling it to form a 6-inch diameter circle. Cook about 2 minutes, until small bubbles appear on the surface and the bottom is golden brown, then flip. Cook 2 minutes more. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve with Cream Cheese Syrup.