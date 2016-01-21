Carrot Cake Cupcakes With Browned Butter Cream Cheese Frosting
Just when we thought carrot cake cupcakes couldn’t get any better, we tried topping a batch with a browned butter cream cheese frosting. Whoa. Take the dessert to the next level with this frosting recipe, which is more than worth the effort it requires: You’ll carefully brown six tablespoons of butter in a skillet, let it cool to room temperature, then beat the butter with cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar, and salt until it’s smooth. The resulting frosting is wonderfully rich and intense, and just about perfect for these carrot cake cupcakes, especially when topped with flakes of toasted coconut.
350 calories; fat 21g; saturated fat 8g; cholesterol 75mg; sodium 250mg; protein 4g; carbohydrates 38g; sugars 29g; fiber 1g; iron 1mg; calcium 90mg.