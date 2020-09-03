Carrot-Apple Slaw

Already fermented sauerkraut brings a wallop of pickle-y flavor and beneficial microbes to this simple slaw. For many people, cutting the intensity of sauerkraut makes it more palatable, and here, it’s likely to even convert people, thanks to its clever pairing with apples and carrots, plus sweet pops of raisins, which are studded throughout the dish. Ginger adds just enough heat and spice without being overpowering, while the sauerkraut liquid works to lightly pickle the raw onion. This dish is perfect served alongside grilled sausages, seared steak, or pulled pork sandwiches.