Carrot-Apple Slaw

Already fermented sauerkraut brings a wallop of pickle-y flavor and beneficial microbes to this simple slaw. For many people, cutting the intensity of sauerkraut makes it more palatable, and here, it’s likely to even convert people, thanks to its clever pairing with apples and carrots, plus sweet pops of raisins, which are studded throughout the dish. Ginger adds just enough heat and spice without being overpowering, while the sauerkraut liquid works to lightly pickle the raw onion. This dish is perfect served alongside grilled sausages, seared steak, or pulled pork sandwiches.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups grated carrots (from 2 large carrots)
  • 1 small Granny Smith apple, cut into matchsticks (1½ cups)
  • 1 cup undrained refrigerated sauerkraut
  • ½ cup thinly sliced red onion (from 1 small onion)
  • ½ cup golden raisins
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1

Stir together all ingredients in a large bowl until fully combined. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours. Garnish with additional cilantro.

