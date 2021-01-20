Carrot and Red Lentil Soup

Great soups don't have to be complicated to be deeply delicious and satisfyingly hearty. Case in point: this simple lentil soup, which is fragrant with spices and just-spicy-enough, thanks to fresh ginger. The key to building concentrated vegetable flavor is giving the carrots and shallots enough time to release water before adding the cumin, turmeric, and ginger. Coconut milk adds both creaminess and silky body, resulting in a jewel-toned soup that tastes as wonderful as it looks.