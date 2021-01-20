Carrot and Red Lentil Soup
This beautiful soup is comfort food in a bowl (and vegan!).
Gallery
Credit: Greg DuPree
Recipe Summary
Great soups don't have to be complicated to be deeply delicious and satisfyingly hearty. Case in point: this simple lentil soup, which is fragrant with spices and just-spicy-enough, thanks to fresh ginger. The key to building concentrated vegetable flavor is giving the carrots and shallots enough time to release water before adding the cumin, turmeric, and ginger. Coconut milk adds both creaminess and silky body, resulting in a jewel-toned soup that tastes as wonderful as it looks.
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
442 calories; fat 26g; sodium 984mg; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 11g; protein 13g; sugars 11g; saturated fat 17g.