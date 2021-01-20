Carrot and Red Lentil Soup

Rating: Unrated

This beautiful soup is comfort food in a bowl (and vegan!). 

By Anna Theoktisto

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Great soups don't have to be complicated to be deeply delicious and satisfyingly hearty. Case in point: this simple lentil soup, which is fragrant with spices and just-spicy-enough, thanks to fresh ginger. The key to building concentrated vegetable flavor is giving the carrots and shallots enough time to release water before adding the cumin, turmeric, and ginger. Coconut milk adds both creaminess and silky body, resulting in a jewel-toned soup that tastes as wonderful as it looks.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toast cumin seeds in a large pot over medium-high, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from pot. Heat oil in pot. Add carrots and shallots; cook, stirring often, until shallots are very tender, about 6 minutes. Stir in ginger, turmeric, and toasted cumin. Cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in broth and lentils; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until carrots and lentils are tender, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Blend carrot mixture in a blender, in batches if necessary, taking care when blending hot liquids. (Or use an immersion blender directly in pot.) Return pureed soup to pot. Stir in coconut milk, 1 cup water, salt, and pepper. Top with cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
442 calories; fat 26g; sodium 984mg; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 11g; protein 13g; sugars 11g; saturated fat 17g.
Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 01/26/2021