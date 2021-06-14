Caramelized Shallot Dip

Regular onions get the boot in this delicious twist on the classic dip. 

By Jenna Helwig

Credit: Greg DuPree

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Shallots stand in for onions in what's an otherwise straightforward sour cream dip. Like with onions, proper caramelization of the shallots takes time, but it's worth the payoff, since low and slow heat not only caramelizes the sugars so they become sweeter and rich in umami, it breaks down the fibers for a melt-in-your-mouth texture. Stirred into all the classic ingredients for an onion dip, the result is rich, tangy, and borderline addictive. To amp up the allium flavors, swap in snipped chives for the parsley. As for chips? Potato is standard, though bagel or pita chips would taste great, too. 

  • Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add shallots, sugar, and ¾ teaspoon salt; cook, stirring often, until shallots begin to color, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring occasionally and scraping bottom of pan, until shallots are a deep golden brown, 40 to 50 minutes. (If shallots seem dry at any point or if bottom of pan starts to darken, stir in 1 tablespoon water.) Transfer shallots to a small bowl. Let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

  • Stir sour cream, mayonnaise, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and remaining ¾ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Stir in shallots and parsley and top with more parsley. Serve with potato chips and sliced cucumber.

Make Ahead

Store dip in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Stir in parsley just before serving.

