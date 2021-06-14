Caramelized Shallot Dip

Shallots stand in for onions in what's an otherwise straightforward sour cream dip. Like with onions, proper caramelization of the shallots takes time, but it's worth the payoff, since low and slow heat not only caramelizes the sugars so they become sweeter and rich in umami, it breaks down the fibers for a melt-in-your-mouth texture. Stirred into all the classic ingredients for an onion dip, the result is rich, tangy, and borderline addictive. To amp up the allium flavors, swap in snipped chives for the parsley. As for chips? Potato is standard, though bagel or pita chips would taste great, too.