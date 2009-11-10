These puff pastry bites combine tart apples with caramelized onions for a unique fall flavor that’s sure to please. Bake a few tarts for a dinner-party appetizer or a book club snack—or make one for a light meal served alongside a kale or perfectly fall mixed green salad. You’ll start by cooking sliced onions over the stovetop, then stirring in chopped-up apples and a bit of salt and pepper. That mixture then gets spread over puff pastry and crème fraiche, which all goes in the oven for roughly half an hour. Use a pizza cutter to cut the tart into small pieces and serve.