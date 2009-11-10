Caramelized Onion Tarts With Apples

Rating: 3.5 stars
710 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 270
  • 4 star values: 135
  • 3 star values: 167
  • 2 star values: 82
  • 1 star values: 56

These puff pastry bites combine tart apples with caramelized onions for a unique fall flavor that’s sure to please. Bake a few tarts for a dinner-party appetizer or a book club snack—or make one for a light meal served alongside a kale or perfectly fall mixed green salad. You’ll start by cooking sliced onions over the stovetop, then stirring in chopped-up apples and a bit of salt and pepper. That mixture then gets spread over puff pastry and crème fraiche, which all goes in the oven for roughly half an hour. Use a pizza cutter to cut the tart into small pieces and serve.

By Kate Merker and Sara Quessenberry

Gallery

Credit: Con Poulos

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Yield:
Makes 2 tarts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 400º F. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Stir in the apples, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper and cook until just tender, 2 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Place each sheet of pastry on a parchment-lined baking sheet and prick all over with a fork. Spread with the crème fraîche, leaving a ½-inch border. Top with the onion mixture and bake until the pastry is crisp and browned, 30 to 35 minutes. Cut into pieces before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; fat 21g; saturated fat 6g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 403mg; protein 5mg; carbohydrates 26g; fiber 2g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 07/04/2021