What do you get when you mix crisp apple cider, spiced rum, and a squeeze of lemon juice? A deliciously sweet-and-spicy drink that tastes like a cocktail version of a caramel apple—no syrupy caramel needed (seriously). To dial up the fresh apple flavor, make sure to add plenty of thinly-sliced apples for garnish. We recommend red apples for the bright pop of color, but granny smith, gala, or honeycrisp will taste equally delicious. Adding additional festive fall spices—think cinnamon sticks or star anise seeds—is always an option, and a few fresh mint leaves make the drink extra refreshing.