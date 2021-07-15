Cantaloupe-Coconut Ice Pops 

Top of the season summer cantaloupe needs little dressing up, and here it forms the base of frozen ice pops with no sweetener necessary. Just blend, pour into ice pop molds, and then top with a sweet basil-coconut cream to draw out the floral notes of the fruit. A final sprinkle of toasted coconut adds nutty undertones and a touch of crunch. They're strikingly beautiful and surprisingly little work. Shopping tip: For even easier prep, buy pre-cut cantaloupe cubes since those are often made from the ripest fruit.