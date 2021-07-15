Cantaloupe-Coconut Ice Pops 

Rating: Unrated

Hot summer days call for easy-prep ice pops.

By Julia Levy

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
other-time:
includes freezing
total:
5 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
10
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Top of the season summer cantaloupe needs little dressing up, and here it forms the base of frozen ice pops with no sweetener necessary. Just blend, pour into ice pop molds, and then top with a sweet basil-coconut cream to draw out the floral notes of the fruit. A final sprinkle of toasted coconut adds nutty undertones and a touch of crunch. They're strikingly beautiful and surprisingly little work. Shopping tip: For even easier prep, buy pre-cut cantaloupe cubes since those are often made from the ripest fruit.   

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process chopped cantaloupe in a blender until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour puree evenly into 10 (3 ounce) ice pop molds, filling each mold about halfway. Freeze until mostly set, about 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, stir coconut cream, sugar, and basil in a small saucepan. Cook over medium until sugar is dissolved and basil is fragrant, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat; remove and discard basil. Stir in lime zest. Let mixture cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.

  • Remove ice pop molds from freezer. Pour coconut cream mixture evenly into molds over cantaloupe layer. Freeze until tops are slightly set, about 1 hour.

  • Remove ice pop molds from freezer. Sprinkle tops evenly with shredded coconut and insert pop sticks into molds. Freeze until completely frozen, about 4 hours.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 07/17/2021