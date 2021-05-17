Buttery Shrimp With Marinated White Beans

A quick and sophisticated pantry dinner is just what the doctor ordered.

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
A good recipe isn't just about getting dinner on the table. It should teach something, too. In the case of this delicious shrimp and bean dinner, you'll not only turn out saucy, flavorful plates in under 30 minutes, you'll learn how to build flavor with pantry ingredients, and how to transform two cans of beans into an elegant meal. Here the bean of choice is cannellini, but this method would work well with other varieties like gigante, cranberry beans, or even chickpeas. Combining garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, butter, and white wine means that each bite is slicked with delicious flavor.

  • Remove lemon peel in wide strips with a vegetable peeler, avoiding white pith. Finely chop strips to equal 1 tablespoon; transfer to a medium bowl. Squeeze lemons to equal 3½ tablespoons juice. Add beans, 3 tablespoons oil, ¾ teaspoon salt, and 2 tablespoons lemon juice to chopped lemon peel in bowl.

  • Place garlic, crushed red pepper, 2 tablespoons butter, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet. Cook over medium, stirring often, until garlic is lightly golden, about 4 minutes. Add wine and cook until reduced by half, about 1 minute.

  • Add shrimp and increase heat to medium-high. Cook until shrimp are just opaque, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in parsley and remaining 1½ tablespoons lemon juice, ½ teaspoon salt, and 1 tablespoon butter. Serve over beans with bread, if using.

Per Serving:
510 calories; fat 27g; cholesterol 166mg; sodium 1330mg; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 10g; protein 29g; sugars 4g; saturated fat 8g.
