Buttery Shrimp With Marinated White Beans

A good recipe isn't just about getting dinner on the table. It should teach something, too. In the case of this delicious shrimp and bean dinner, you'll not only turn out saucy, flavorful plates in under 30 minutes, you'll learn how to build flavor with pantry ingredients, and how to transform two cans of beans into an elegant meal. Here the bean of choice is cannellini, but this method would work well with other varieties like gigante, cranberry beans, or even chickpeas. Combining garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, butter, and white wine means that each bite is slicked with delicious flavor.