Step Aside, Sweet Potato Fries—Baked Butternut Squash Fries Are Our New Favorite Healthy Side

It's time to upgrade your fries, folks. These baked butternut squash fries from Yumna Jawad, the genius recipe developer behind Feel Good Foodie, are a great healthy side dish for fish, burgers, or grilled chicken—and they're super easy to make. And while our love for sweet potatoes (and russets, Yukon golds, and every other option known to man) has no bounds, butternut squash is packed with fiber, and is a great source of vitamins A an C as well as magnesium. A few smart tips to keep in mind: First, remove all excess moisture from the butternut squash fries before coating them with cornstarch. "This will help them to get more crisp in the oven," Jawad says. Also, make sure to cut the fries as evenly and thinly as you can to help them get more browned and ensure that they cook through evenly. And lastly, avoid over-crowding your pan with the cut fries. "That's the biggest reason fries come out soggy when you bake them, as they steam rather than roast. So, spread out the fries and allow them to get nice and crispy." The resulting fries taste like a deliciously crisp cross between zucchini and sweet potato fries. "You can eat these alone, dip them in ketchup, garlic aioli, or whatever you'd like! I had some rosemary garlic vegan mayo that I paired with it," Jawad says.