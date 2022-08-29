Food Recipes Butternut Carbonara This weeknight pasta has all the vibes of traditional carbonara, but with a veggie boost. By Marianne Williams Marianne Williams Marianne has been writing and testing recipes in the test kitchens for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. She studied at the International Culinary Center, in New York, and the International School of Italian Cuisine, in Italy, under highly esteemed chefs and graduated in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 29, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Antonis Achilleos Hands On Time: 30 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Don't be fooled by the addition of butternut squash in this irresistible pasta. This bowl of creamy spaghetti has all the ingredients and rich flavor you expect from classic carbonara: egg yolks, pecorino, and bacon. The addition of butternut squash puree amps up the striking orange color and nutrition, plus it delivers a subtle fall flavor, thanks to honey and thyme. It's a pasta recipe with a veggie boost you'll make again and again. Swap bacon for guanciale as a nod to the classic, or top your pasta with crispy chickpeas for a vegetarian take. Ingredients 1 pound spaghetti 6 slices uncooked bacon, chopped into 1/2-in. pieces 1 12-oz. pkg. frozen butternut squash puree, thawed 4 large egg yolks 1 ½ teaspoon chopped fresh thyme 1 teaspoon honey ½ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more for serving 4 ounces pecorino Romano cheese, grated on a microplane (about 2 1/2 cups), divided ¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley Directions Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add pasta; cook according to package directions for al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup water. Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large skillet over medium, stirring often, until crispy, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a towel-lined plate. Reserve 2 tablespoons drippings in skillet. Microwave defrosted squash puree on high for 1 minute to warm. Whisk egg yolks in a large bowl; drizzle in reserved hot bacon drippings, whisking constantly to combine. Whisk in squash puree, thyme, honey, salt, pepper, and 2 cups cheese until combined. Gradually drizzle reserved pasta water into egg mixture, whisking constantly, taking care to avoid curdling yolks. Add pasta; toss well to coat. Serve pasta topped with bacon, parsley, and remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Garnish with a few grinds of pepper. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 675 Calories 18g Fat 95g Carbs 31g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 675 % Daily Value * Total Fat 18g 23% Saturated Fat 8g 40% Cholesterol 224mg 75% Sodium 915mg 40% Total Carbohydrate 95g 35% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Total Sugars 7g Protein 31g *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.