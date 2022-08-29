butternut carbonara

Don't be fooled by the addition of butternut squash in this irresistible pasta. This bowl of creamy spaghetti has all the ingredients and rich flavor you expect from classic carbonara: egg yolks, pecorino, and bacon. The addition of butternut squash puree amps up the striking orange color and nutrition, plus it delivers a subtle fall flavor, thanks to honey and thyme. It's a pasta recipe with a veggie boost you'll make again and again. Swap bacon for guanciale as a nod to the classic, or top your pasta with crispy chickpeas for a vegetarian take.