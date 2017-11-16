Brussels Sprouts Flatbread With Lemon and Pecorino

Rating: 3 stars
38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 9

This seasonal flatbread feeds a crowd, making it perfect for a weeknight holiday party (or any party, really). Store-bought pizza dough saves you time, and the Brussels sprouts cook entirely on the flatbread—so it comes together faster than you think. For even faster prep, use the slicing disk of a food processor to create thin shavings of Brussels sprouts, or buy pre-packed shredded sprouts. Each bite has a kick from the crushed red pepper, and Pecorino provides just the right amount of saltiness. It's just as delicious warm as it is at room temperature, so no need to worry about serving it straight from the oven. Pair it with a dry white wine.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Gallery

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Yield:
35 square pieces (serves 10-12)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F with rack in lower third of the oven. In a large bowl, toss Brussels sprouts with salt, several grinds black pepper, and ¼ cup oil.

    Advertisement

  • Brush a baking sheet with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Place pizza dough onto the baking sheet and stretch until it reaches the edges. 

  • Top dough with the mozzarella and ½ cup Pecorino all the way to the edges. Top with reserved Brussels sprouts. 

  • Bake until dough is golden brown, 22 to 24 minutes. Top with lemon zest, remaining Pecorino, flaky salt, and crushed red pepper flakes, if desired. Cut into 35 pieces and serve warm or at room temperature.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 04/07/2021