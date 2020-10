This soup manages to be both comforting and healthful. The broccoli, leek, and potato base comes together quickly, and—with an immersion blender—it only takes one pot. After pureeing, you’ll stir in a little sour cream and sharp Cheddar cheese to boost the body and richness. Quickly baked cheesy croutons double down on the deliciousness. Flavor tip: Like most soups, this one tastes even better the next day.