Broccoli and Three-Cheese Lasagna

20 Reviews
Quentin Bacon
Hands-On Time
15 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 10 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Sara Quessenberry
December 2009

Ingredients

  • 1 15-ounce container ricotta (about 1¾ cups)
  • 1 pound frozen broccoli florets—thawed, patted dry, and chopped
  • 2¼ cups grated mozzarella (9 ounces)
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan (2 ounces)
  • kosher salt and black pepper
  • 1 16-ounce jar marinara sauce
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • 8 no-boil lasagna noodles
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for the foil
  • 4 cups mixed greens
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 833
  • Fat 56g
  • Sat fat 27g
  • Cholesterol 155mg
  • Sodium 1,502mg
  • Protein 39g
  • Carbohydrate 41g
  • Fiber 7g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 400ºF. In a large bowl, combine the ricotta, broccoli, 2 cups of the mozzarella, ¼ cup of the Parmesan,½  teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. In a small bowl, combine the marinara sauce and cream.

Step 2

Spoon a thin layer of the sauce into the bottom of an 8-inch square baking dish. Top with 2 noodles, a quarter of the remaining sauce, and a third of the broccoli mixture; repeat twice. Top with the remaining 2 noodles and sauce. Sprinkle with the remaining ¼ cup of mozzarella and ¼ cup of Parmesan.

Step 3

Cover tightly with an oiled piece of foil and bake until the noodles are tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Uncover and bake until the top is golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 4

Toss the greens with the olive oil, lemon juice, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Serve with the lasagna.

