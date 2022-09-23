Breakfast Strata

This make-ahead breakfast is packed with good-for-you veggies.

By
Lizzy Briskin
Lizzy Briskin, Food Editor
Lizzy Briskin

Lizzy is the food editor at Real Simple magazine. She received professional chef's training at Cambridge School of Culinary Arts in Cambridge Massachusetts and holds and BA in English from Amherst College. Previously, she worked as a freelance food writer, recipe developer, and food photographer for publications and food companies including Runner's World, Insider, and the Chicago Tribune. She also ran Earthen Food Co., a content production and personal chef business in Boston, Massachusetts.

Published on September 23, 2022
breakfast strata
Photo: Antonis Achilleos
Hands On Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
3 hrs
Servings:
8

Everyone needs a make-ahead breakfast in their repertoire, and this one feeds a crowd. The stars of this bread-pudding-like casserole are mushrooms, leeks, asparagus, and spinach, so everyone can start their day loaded with veggies. Pour a simple egg custard flavored with chives and Dijon mustard over sauteed veggies, whole-grain bread, and Asiago cheese. Then let it all soak overnight (or for at least an hour) before finishing it in the oven. There's no shortage of flavor in this satisfying breakfast casserole.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray

  • 8 cups 1/2-in. cubes whole-grain bread (from 1 loaf)

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 1 8-oz. pkg. sliced cremini mushrooms

  • 1 large leek (white and light green parts only), sliced into 1/4-in. half-moons (2 cups)

  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

  • 1 1-lb. bunch fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 3/4-in.pieces (about 2 cups)

  • 5 ounces fresh baby spinach

  • 3 cloves garlic, minced (1 Tbsp.)

  • 8 large eggs

  • 2 cups whole milk

  • ¼ cup minced fresh chives, plus more for topping

  • 1 tablesoon Dijon mustard

  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 6 ounces Asiago cheese, shredded (about 1 1/2 cups)

Directions

  1. Coat a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Add bread cubes.

  2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium. Add mushrooms, leek, and 1 teaspoon salt; cook until starting to brown, about 6 minutes. Add asparagus; cook until bright green, about 3 minutes. Add spinach and garlic; cook, tossing constantly, until spinach is wilted, 2 to 3 minutes.

  3. Whisk eggs, milk, chives, mustard, pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl.

  4. Add vegetables to baking dish and stir. Add egg mixture, pressing down to moisten bread. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour and up to a day.

  5. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 375°F.

  6. Cover dish and bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake until center is set and edges are crisp, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes. Top with more chives and serve.

