Food Recipes Breakfast Strata This make-ahead breakfast is packed with good-for-you veggies. Hands On Time: 30 mins Total Time: 3 hrs Servings: 8 Everyone needs a make-ahead breakfast in their repertoire, and this one feeds a crowd. The stars of this bread-pudding-like casserole are mushrooms, leeks, asparagus, and spinach, so everyone can start their day loaded with veggies. Pour a simple egg custard flavored with chives and Dijon mustard over sauteed veggies, whole-grain bread, and Asiago cheese. Then let it all soak overnight (or for at least an hour) before finishing it in the oven. There's no shortage of flavor in this satisfying breakfast casserole. Ingredients Cooking spray 8 cups 1/2-in. cubes whole-grain bread (from 1 loaf) 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 8-oz. pkg. sliced cremini mushrooms 1 large leek (white and light green parts only), sliced into 1/4-in. half-moons (2 cups) 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 1 1-lb. bunch fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 3/4-in.pieces (about 2 cups) 5 ounces fresh baby spinach 3 cloves garlic, minced (1 Tbsp.) 8 large eggs 2 cups whole milk ¼ cup minced fresh chives, plus more for topping 1 tablesoon Dijon mustard ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 6 ounces Asiago cheese, shredded (about 1 1/2 cups) Directions Coat a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Add bread cubes. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium. Add mushrooms, leek, and 1 teaspoon salt; cook until starting to brown, about 6 minutes. Add asparagus; cook until bright green, about 3 minutes. Add spinach and garlic; cook, tossing constantly, until spinach is wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Whisk eggs, milk, chives, mustard, pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add vegetables to baking dish and stir. Add egg mixture, pressing down to moisten bread. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour and up to a day. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 375°F. Cover dish and bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake until center is set and edges are crisp, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes. Top with more chives and serve.