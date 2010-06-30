Blueberry Muffins

How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 12 muffin cups with paper liners or coat with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, whisk together the granulated sugar, butter, milk, and eggs; add to the flour mixture and stir to combine. Fold in the blueberries (do not overmix).
Step 3
Divide the batter among the prepared muffin cups and sprinkle with the turbinado sugar, if desired.
Step 4
Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely or serve warm.