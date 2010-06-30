Blueberry Muffins

Hands-On Time
10 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
12 muffins
By Caroline Wright

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¾ cup granulated sugar
  • ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted and cooled
  • ½ cup whole milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1½ cups blueberries
  • 2 tablespoons turbinado sugar, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 221
  • Fat 9g
  • Sat fat 5g
  • Cholesterol 56mg
  • Sodium 189mg
  • Protein 4g
  • Carbohydrate 32g
  • Sugar 15g
  • Fiber 1g
  • Iron 1mg
  • Calcium 40mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 12 muffin cups with paper liners or coat with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, whisk together the granulated sugar, butter, milk, and eggs; add to the flour mixture and stir to combine. Fold in the blueberries (do not overmix).

Step 3

Divide the batter among the prepared muffin cups and sprinkle with the turbinado sugar, if desired.

Step 4

Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely or serve warm.

