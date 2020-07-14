Blueberry-Buttermilk Muffins

A classic blueberry muffin recipe is an essential component of a good cook’s kitchen, and this big-batch rendition, made tangy with buttermilk and fragrant with lemon zest, is one that will stand the test of time. Macerating the blueberries with sugar before moving ahead with the batter ensures that their floral, sweet flavor will pervade every bite. Your future self will thank you for stocking the freezer with these tender, golden-domed muffins, which can be reheated one at a time in the microwave or oven. Or, melt some butter in a skillet to toast halved, day-old muffins.