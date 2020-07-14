Blueberry-Buttermilk Muffins

A classic blueberry muffin recipe is an essential component of a good cook’s kitchen, and this big-batch rendition, made tangy with buttermilk and fragrant with lemon zest, is one that will stand the test of time. Macerating the blueberries with sugar before moving ahead with the batter ensures that their floral, sweet flavor will pervade every bite. Your future self will thank you for stocking the freezer with these tender, golden-domed muffins, which can be reheated one at a time in the microwave or oven. Or, melt some butter in a skillet to toast halved, day-old muffins.
How to Make It
Combine blueberries, lemon zest and juice, and ½ cup granulated sugar in a large bowl. Let stand, stirring occasionally, until berries start to release their juices, 30 to 40 minutes. Line 2 (12 cup) muffin pans with paper liners or parchment; coat with cooking spray.
Preheat oven to 375°F. Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Beat butter and remaining 1½ cups granulated sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy, about 5 minutes. Beat in eggs 1 at a time, then vanilla. Reduce speed to low; add flour mixture, alternating with buttermilk, until just combined. In 2 batches, fold in blueberries and their juices. Spoon into muffin pans, filling just under rim of liners. Top with turbinado sugar.
Bake until tops are golden and a wooden pick inserted in centers comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes. Remove from pans, transfer to a wire rack, and let cool for 10 minutes.
Chef's Notes
Muffins are at their best served warm or at room temperature the day they're baked, but these keep well. Store them loosely covered overnight, in a zip-top bag for up to 3 days, or double-bagged in the freezer for 3 months. Reheat in a low oven for 5 minutes.