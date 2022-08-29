Food Recipes BLT Salad It's everything you love about the iconic bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich in salad form. By Jenna Helwig Jenna Helwig Instagram Jenna is the food director at Real Simple and the author of Bare Minimum Dinners, a cookbook featuring more than 100 low-lift, high-reward recipes. Previously, Jenna was the food director at Health and Parents. She is also the founder and operator of Rosaberry, a boutique personal chef services company, and the author of four other cookbooks, including the bestselling Baby-Led Feeding. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 29, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Victor Protasio Hands On Time: 20 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Is there anything better than a classic BLT sandwich? Perhaps, yes: this salad with the works, plus a luscious blue cheese dressing. The oven will do the bulk of the job, cooking the bacon to crispy perfection and turning out golden sourdough bread croutons. Meanwhile on the stovetop, you'll have some eggs boiling until the yolk is creamy but no longer runny. And then all that's left to do is blend the blue cheese dressing with equal parts mayonnaise and buttermilk before assembling the salad. Chopped crispy romaine would make an excellent swap for the baby spinach. Ingredients 8 thick-cut slices bacon 3 cups torn artisanal or sourdough bread (from 4 oz. bread) 1 tablespoon olive oil .50 teaspoon kosher salt, divided 4 large eggs 3 ounces blue cheese, crumbled (about 3/4 cup) ¼ cup mayonnaise ¼ cup buttermilk .50 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more for serving 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives, plus more for serving 1 5-oz. pkg. baby spinach 2 large tomatoes (about 1 lb. total), coarsely chopped Flaky sea salt, for serving Directions Preheat oven to 400°F with racks in top and lower third positions. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place bacon on baking sheet in a single layer. Place bread cubes on a separate large rimmed baking sheet; add oil and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, tossing with bread to combine. Place bacon on top rack and bread cubes on lower rack of oven. Bake croutons until golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Continue to bake bacon until crisp, 10 to 12 minutes more. Transfer bacon to a towel-lined plate. Meanwhile, bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Carefully lower eggs into water. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 9 minutes. Transfer eggs to a bowl of ice water and let stand for 5 to 10 minutes. Process cheese, mayonnaise, buttermilk, 1 tablespoon water, pepper, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt in a food processor or blender until smooth, about 45 seconds. Transfer to a bowl and stir in chives. Peel eggs and halve lengthwise. Chop bacon into bite-size pieces. Arrange spinach on a platter. Top with tomatoes, eggs, bacon, and croutons. Top tomatoes and eggs with flaky sea salt, pepper, and chives. Serve with blue cheese dressing. Print