Is there anything better than a classic BLT sandwich? Perhaps, yes: this salad with the works, plus a luscious blue cheese dressing. The oven will do the bulk of the job, cooking the bacon to crispy perfection and turning out golden sourdough bread croutons. Meanwhile on the stovetop, you'll have some eggs boiling until the yolk is creamy but no longer runny. And then all that's left to do is blend the blue cheese dressing with equal parts mayonnaise and buttermilk before assembling the salad. Chopped crispy romaine would make an excellent swap for the baby spinach.