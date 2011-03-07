Think You're Not a Bloody Mary Fan? This Recipe Will Change Your Mind

It's rumored that the first bloody mary was concocted in 1921 by French bartender Fernand Petiot at the New York Bar in Paris, a popular hangout for Earnest Hemingway and other arty American expats. Originally, it was just a blend of vodka and tomato juice, but lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and salt eventually made their way into the classic Hair of the Dog hangover cure cocktail. This delicious rendition kicks it up another notch, thanks to the addition of horseradish, hot sauce, celery salt, pepperoncini peppers, and fresh celery sticks. Trust me—I used to avoid this boozy brunch bev myself until I tried this recipe.