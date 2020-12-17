Black-Eyed Pea Ribollita

Ribollita is a classic Italian bread-based soup that hails from the rolling hills of Tuscany, but thankfully, you don’t need to get on a plane to enjoy a bowl of this hearty, comforting dish.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

This ribollita recipe features collard greens and black eyed peas alongside a broth that’s flavored with Parmesan rind and tomatoes. What makes it truly delicious is the final step, which features torn ciabatta croutons topped with a hefty portion of grated Parmesan. The result is delightfully balanced between the healthful veggies and beans in the rich broth and decadent, crispy croutons atop each bowl.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove rind from cheese; reserve. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large oven-safe pot over medium-high. Add onion and ¼ teaspoon salt; cook until onion softens, about 3 minutes. Add greens; cook until wilted, about 3 minutes. Add crushed tomatoes, broth, and rind; bring to a boil over high. Add black-eyed peas, half of bread pieces, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, grate cheese using the large holes of a box grater to equal ½ cup.

  • Preheat broiler with oven rack 6 inches from heat. Discard rind. Stir in vinegar. Scatter remaining bread pieces over soup; sprinkle with grated cheese. Transfer to oven and broil until edges of bread start to crisp and cheese melts, 3 to 4 minutes. Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
473 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 9mg; carbohydrates 60g; dietary fiber 11g; protein 17g; sugars 7.5g; saturated fat 4g.
