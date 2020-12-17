Black-Eyed Pea Ribollita
Ribollita is a classic Italian bread-based soup that hails from the rolling hills of Tuscany, but thankfully, you don’t need to get on a plane to enjoy a bowl of this hearty, comforting dish.
This ribollita recipe features collard greens and black eyed peas alongside a broth that’s flavored with Parmesan rind and tomatoes. What makes it truly delicious is the final step, which features torn ciabatta croutons topped with a hefty portion of grated Parmesan. The result is delightfully balanced between the healthful veggies and beans in the rich broth and decadent, crispy croutons atop each bowl.