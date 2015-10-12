The Best Vegetarian Stuffing Recipe

People have passionate opinions about stuffing, which makes tinkering with traditional stuffing recipes a real challenge. But if your guest list includes vegetarians or meat-free folk, there’s no reason for them to feel left out: We’ve come up with a flavorful, golden, herb-scented, meat-free stuffing recipe that’s sure to win over stuffing-lovers of every stripe. This vegetarian stuffing or dressing recipe comes out crispy and delicious, with vegetable stock and lots of veggies replacing meat and meat-based ingredients. As far as Thanksgiving stuffing recipes go, this one is a vegetarian crowd-pleaser, and our guide to making it will ensure your stuffing or dressing is a success.