Red Wine Braised Brisket Is Our Favorite High Holiday Dish—Here's How to Make It

The smell of meat braising in the oven is a treat unlike any other. The fragrance lingers for hours, and builds up anticipation for the hearty, warming feast to come, especially welcoming when we’re stuck at home and need just about anything to look forward to. Slow cooked brisket, a popular entree for Rosh Hashanah—the Jewish New Year, which starts on the eve of Friday, September 18 this year—is one of those minimal effort, high payoff dishes that’s sure to earn compliments for years to come from any guests lucky enough to taste it. This brisket recipe uses red wine to create a saucy gravy and infuse the tender meat with bold flavor, plus a squirt of honey for a touch of sweetness typical to celebrating the Jewish New Year.
Serve brisket with grains or roast vegetables, which will easily soak up the extra sauce, like couscous, polenta, wild rice, egg noodles, beets, squash, sweet potatoes, or really whatever peaks your appetite while the brisket slow cooks. And yes, one brisket renders a lot of meat—but that’s good news for a dish that’s typically even better leftover.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Season both sides of brisket generously with salt and pepper. In an oven-proof dutch oven, heat two tablespoons of the oil. Once hot, brown brisket on both sides, about 5-10 minutes each. Remove from dutch oven and rest on a plate.
Wipe the dutch oven clean and heat remaining oil. Stir in celery and garlic until fragrant, add herbs, honey, and tomato paste, and stir until the tomato caramelizes. Deglaze with red wine, stirring to incorporate. Use tongs to add brisket back in the braising liquid, fat side facing up. Cover and place in the oven for half an hour.
After 30 minutes, remove pot and baste meat with braising liquid. Stir in the broth. Continue basting every 30 minutes, five more times, until cook time has reached three hours. Add carrots on top of pot, replace the lid, and cook for a final half hour.
Ideally, brisket will cool overnight so fat can solidify and be easily skimmed off. If serving immediately, remove brisket from pot, slice against the grain and return meat to braising liquid and carrots to reheat. Serve sliced brisket straight from the pot, spooning liquid on top, or plate with herbs, celery leaves, and carrot greens for garnish. Dress with extra liquid and a few thin slices of hot pepper.