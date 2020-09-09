Red Wine Braised Brisket Is Our Favorite High Holiday Dish—Here's How to Make It

The smell of meat braising in the oven is a treat unlike any other. The fragrance lingers for hours, and builds up anticipation for the hearty, warming feast to come, especially welcoming when we’re stuck at home and need just about anything to look forward to. Slow cooked brisket, a popular entree for Rosh Hashanah—the Jewish New Year, which starts on the eve of Friday, September 18 this year—is one of those minimal effort, high payoff dishes that’s sure to earn compliments for years to come from any guests lucky enough to taste it. This brisket recipe uses red wine to create a saucy gravy and infuse the tender meat with bold flavor, plus a squirt of honey for a touch of sweetness typical to celebrating the Jewish New Year.



Serve brisket with grains or roast vegetables, which will easily soak up the extra sauce, like couscous, polenta, wild rice, egg noodles, beets, squash, sweet potatoes, or really whatever peaks your appetite while the brisket slow cooks. And yes, one brisket renders a lot of meat—but that’s good news for a dish that’s typically even better leftover.