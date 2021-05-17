BBQ Chicken With Slaw

Rating: Unrated

Bring summer barbecue vibes to the dinner table with this delicious, easy meal. 

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Making baked BBQ chicken at home is surprisingly simple. You'll start by baking split chicken breasts and then finish them under the broiler with a slick of your favorite sauce. Easy peasy. The real star of this recipe might just be the coleslaw, which combines the classic mix of shredded carrots and cabbage with sweet mini peppers and a mustardy dressing. It's a fresh take on a classic, crowd pleasing dinner. P.S. The slaw has a bit of sweetness from the honey, but if you'd rather it contrast with the sweet chicken, leave it out.  

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F with rack 6 inches from heat. Arrange chicken, skin side up, on a rimmed baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Season with ¼ teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Roast until skin is crisp, about 25 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine coleslaw, mini peppers, sour cream, mustard, vinegar, honey, and remaining ¾ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper in a large bowl; refrigerate.

  • Remove chicken from oven. Increase temperature to broil. Turn over chicken and brush with 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce. Broil until sauce is bubbling, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn chicken skin side up. Brush with ¼ cup barbecue sauce. Broil until sauce is bubbling, 2 to 3 minutes. Brush tops with remaining ¼ cup barbecue sauce. Broil until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken reads 165°F, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve with coleslaw.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
598 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 188mg; carbohydrates 32g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 62g; sugars 24g; saturated fat 8g.
