BBQ Chicken With Slaw

Making baked BBQ chicken at home is surprisingly simple. You'll start by baking split chicken breasts and then finish them under the broiler with a slick of your favorite sauce. Easy peasy. The real star of this recipe might just be the coleslaw, which combines the classic mix of shredded carrots and cabbage with sweet mini peppers and a mustardy dressing. It's a fresh take on a classic, crowd pleasing dinner. P.S. The slaw has a bit of sweetness from the honey, but if you'd rather it contrast with the sweet chicken, leave it out.