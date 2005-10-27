Basic Quiche

Hands-On Time
20 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
Serves 6
By Kate Merker
October 2005

Use store-bought piecrust to make this easy quiche; it can be prepared and refrigerated up to 1 day ahead.

Ingredients

  • 1 9-inch refrigerated piecrust
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 1 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
  • 4 large eggs
  • ¾ cup half-and-half
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 8 ounces Gruyère, grated
  • 4 cups mixed greens

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 362
  • Fat 27g
  • Sat fat 13g
  • Calories from fat 66%
  • Cholesterol 198mg
  • Sodium 533mg
  • Protein 18g
  • Carbohydrate 18g
  • Fiber 1g
  • Sugar 2g
  • Calcium 454mg
  • Iron 2mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 375°F. Fit the crust into a 9-inch pie plate. Place on a baking sheet.

Step 2

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the onions and ½ teaspoon each of salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the parsley.

Step 3

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, nutmeg, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Stir in the onion mixture and the Gruyère.

Step 4

Pour the egg mixture into the crust. Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Let sit for 5 minutes. Drizzle the greens with the remaining tablespoon of oil and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Serve with the quiche. 

Ratings & Reviews

