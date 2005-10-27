Basic Quiche

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oven to 375°F. Fit the crust into a 9-inch pie plate. Place on a baking sheet.

Step 2 Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the onions and ½ teaspoon each of salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the parsley.

Step 3 In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, nutmeg, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Stir in the onion mixture and the Gruyère.