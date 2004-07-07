Basic Mayonnaise

Anna Williams
Hands-On Time
5 Mins
Total Time
5 Mins
Other Time
Yield
Makes 1 cup
By Melissa Clark
May 2004

Ingredients

  • 1 large egg yolk, room temperature
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice, plus more to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 3/4 cup vegetable oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calcium 2mg
  • Calories 94
  • Carbohydrate 0g
  • Cholesterol 13mg
  • Fat 10g
  • Fiber 0g
  • Iron 0mg
  • Protein 0mg
  • Sat fat 1g
  • Sodium mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place the egg yolk and salt in a food processor. Pulse to combine. Add the lemon juice and mustard; blend well. With the motor running, add the oil, drop by drop. This will take a few minutes. Don't rush it or the mayonnaise may "break," meaning the oil will separate from the egg. (Note: If your food processor has a small hole in the feed-tube pusher, pour the oil in there and let it drip through.)

Step 2

Once you've added the oil, sample the mayo and add more salt or lemon juice to taste. Cover tightly and refrigerate for up to 5 days. Stir before spreading.

