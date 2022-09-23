Balsamic Steak with Radicchio and Pears

This steak dinner is made for a weeknight but easily impresses dinner guests. The whole meal is cooked on the grill and delivers that beloved charred flavor. No grill? No problem. Use a grill pan for equally delicious results. Juicy, sweet pears and bitter radicchio, both grilled, complement the rich steak and vibrant balsamic-shallot dressing. A final sprinkling of creamy and funky blue cheese and a scattering of chives is the final touch to this stellar dinner. Serve this striking dish family-style on a platter and it will be your most requested dinner from here on out.