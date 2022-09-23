Balsamic Steak With Radicchio and Pears

Treat yourself to this satisfying and flavorful grilled steak dinner.

By Melissa Knific
Published on September 23, 2022
Balsamic Steak with Radicchio and Pears
Photo: Antonis Achilleos
Hands On Time:
45 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

This steak dinner is made for a weeknight but easily impresses dinner guests. The whole meal is cooked on the grill and delivers that beloved charred flavor. No grill? No problem. Use a grill pan for equally delicious results. Juicy, sweet pears and bitter radicchio, both grilled, complement the rich steak and vibrant balsamic-shallot dressing. A final sprinkling of creamy and funky blue cheese and a scattering of chives is the final touch to this stellar dinner. Serve this striking dish family-style on a platter and it will be your most requested dinner from here on out.

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ pounds flank steak

  • 9 tablespoons olive oil, divided, plus more for grill

  • 1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

  • 2 heads radicchio (1 lb. total)

  • 2 small pears (such as Bartlett or Anjou)

  • ¼ cup balsamic vinegar

  • 1 shallot, finely chopped (3 Tbsp.)

  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

  • 3 ounces blue cheese, crumbled (about 3/4 cup)

  • ¼ cup chopped chives

Directions

  1. Pat steak dry. Coat both sides with 1 tablespoon oil, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Oil grates and preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F).

  2. Quarter radicchio lengthwise, leaving core intact. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper; drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Halve pears lengthwise, stem, and core. Add to baking sheet; coat with 1 tablespoon oil.

  3. Whisk vinegar, shallot, mustard, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a bowl. Whisk in remaining 6 tablespoons oil.

  4. Grill steak, uncovered, until desired doneness, about 5 minutes per side for medium-rare (125°F in thickest part). Let rest for 5 minutes. Grill radicchio and pears, uncovered, until softened and lightly charred on all sides, 8 to 10 minutes. Slice steak against the grain.

  5. Serve radicchio, pears, and steak topped with cheese, chives, and dressing.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

700 Calories
57g Fat
34g Carbs
44g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 700
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 57g 73%
Saturated Fat 12g 60%
Cholesterol 120mg 40%
Sodium 1220mg 53%
Total Carbohydrate 34g 12%
Dietary Fiber 5g 18%
Total Sugars 12g
Protein 44g

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Related Articles
sweet chili salmon salad
Sweet Chili Salmon Salad
35 mins
blt salad
BLT Salad
40 mins
chicken tortilla crunch salad
Chicken Tortilla Crunch Salad
35 mins
chimichurri chicken burgers with sweet potato fries
Chimichurri Chicken Burgers with Sweet Potato Fries 
30 mins
Hanger Steak with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Hanger Steak With Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
40 mins
Grilled Chicken with Blueberry-Peach Salsa
Grilled Chicken With Blueberry-Peach Salsa
40 mins
Grilled Asparagus and Hot Honey Flatbreads
Grilled Asparagus and Hot Honey Flatbreads
20 mins
A plate of grilled chicken with carrot salad on white background
6 Easiest Ways to Cook Chicken Breasts—Including Grilled, Fried, and More
Chicken thighs stewed in cream sauce with mushrooms and spinach.
6 Easiest Ways to Cook Chicken Thighs—Including Grilled, Pan-Seared, and More
Beef Koftas with Toasted Couscous
Beef Koftas with Toasted Couscous
30 mins
Tofu Asada with Caramelized Refried Beans
Tofu Asada With Caramelized Onion Refried Beans
2 hrs 20 mins
Five-Spice Steak with Couscous
Five-Spice Steak With Couscous
30 mins
Pulled Pork and Poblano Bake
Pulled Pork and Poblano Bake
70 mins
Chickpea-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Chickpea-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
60 mins
Warm Roast Chicken Salad
Warm Roast Chicken Salad 
90 mins
Brandi Milloy baked cheese recipes
3 Savory-Sweet Baked Cheese Recipes to Try for Your Next Get-Together