Food Recipes Balsamic Steak With Radicchio and Pears Treat yourself to this satisfying and flavorful grilled steak dinner. By Melissa Knific Published on September 23, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Antonis Achilleos Hands On Time: 45 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts This steak dinner is made for a weeknight but easily impresses dinner guests. The whole meal is cooked on the grill and delivers that beloved charred flavor. No grill? No problem. Use a grill pan for equally delicious results. Juicy, sweet pears and bitter radicchio, both grilled, complement the rich steak and vibrant balsamic-shallot dressing. A final sprinkling of creamy and funky blue cheese and a scattering of chives is the final touch to this stellar dinner. Serve this striking dish family-style on a platter and it will be your most requested dinner from here on out. Ingredients 1 ½ pounds flank steak 9 tablespoons olive oil, divided, plus more for grill 1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided 2 heads radicchio (1 lb. total) 2 small pears (such as Bartlett or Anjou) ¼ cup balsamic vinegar 1 shallot, finely chopped (3 Tbsp.) 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 3 ounces blue cheese, crumbled (about 3/4 cup) ¼ cup chopped chives Directions Pat steak dry. Coat both sides with 1 tablespoon oil, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Oil grates and preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Quarter radicchio lengthwise, leaving core intact. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper; drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Halve pears lengthwise, stem, and core. Add to baking sheet; coat with 1 tablespoon oil. Whisk vinegar, shallot, mustard, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a bowl. Whisk in remaining 6 tablespoons oil. Grill steak, uncovered, until desired doneness, about 5 minutes per side for medium-rare (125°F in thickest part). Let rest for 5 minutes. Grill radicchio and pears, uncovered, until softened and lightly charred on all sides, 8 to 10 minutes. Slice steak against the grain. Serve radicchio, pears, and steak topped with cheese, chives, and dressing. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 700 Calories 57g Fat 34g Carbs 44g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 700 % Daily Value * Total Fat 57g 73% Saturated Fat 12g 60% Cholesterol 120mg 40% Sodium 1220mg 53% Total Carbohydrate 34g 12% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 12g Protein 44g *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.