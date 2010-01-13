Baked Ravioli With Chicken Sausage

Try this modern twist on baked pasta that features crispy cheese ravioli and better-for-you chicken sausage.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oven to 400°F. Cook the ravioli according to the package directions, drain, and return them to the pot.
Step 2
Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sausage and cook, tossing occasionally, until brown, 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 3
Toss the ravioli with the marinara sauce and sausage and transfer to a shallow 2-quart baking dish.
Step 4
Sprinkle with the mozzarella and bake until bubbling and beginning to brown, 15 to 20 minutes.