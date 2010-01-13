Baked Ravioli With Chicken Sausage

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oven to 400°F. Cook the ravioli according to the package directions, drain, and return them to the pot.

Step 2 Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sausage and cook, tossing occasionally, until brown, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 3 Toss the ravioli with the marinara sauce and sausage and transfer to a shallow 2-quart baking dish.