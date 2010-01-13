Baked Ravioli With Chicken Sausage

Hands-On Time
15 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Kristen Evans
February 2010

Try this modern twist on baked pasta that features crispy cheese ravioli and better-for-you chicken sausage.

Ingredients

  • 16 to 18 ounces fresh or frozen cheese ravioli
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 6 ounces fully cooked chicken sausage links, sliced
  • 2 cups marinara sauce
  • 1 cup grated mozzarella

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 618
  • Calories from fat 235
  • Fat 26g
  • Sat fat 12g
  • Cholesterol 117mg
  • Sodium 1581mg
  • Protein 30g
  • Carbohydrate 65g
  • Sugar 15g
  • Fiber 4g
  • Iron 4mg
  • Calcium 337mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 400°F. Cook the ravioli according to the package directions, drain, and return them to the pot.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sausage and cook, tossing occasionally, until brown, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 3

Toss the ravioli with the marinara sauce and sausage and transfer to a shallow 2-quart baking dish.

Step 4

Sprinkle with the mozzarella and bake until bubbling and beginning to brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

