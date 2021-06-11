Baked Marinated Chicken

With jars of artichokes in the pantry, you always have a delicious, healthy side ready to go. Here, they join breaded chicken breasts for a quick meal. Mixed with mayonnaise and salty pecorino Romano, a dash of the artichoke liquid brightens an easy topping for the chicken breasts, infusing each bite with flavor. If you want to add more veggie power, toss the roasted artichokes with greens and top with the sliced chicken for an easy main dish salad.