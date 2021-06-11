Baked Marinated Chicken

Rating: Unrated

A jar of artichokes does double duty as a side and topping in this easy baked chicken recipe.

By Liz Mervosh

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

With jars of artichokes in the pantry, you always have a delicious, healthy side ready to go. Here, they join breaded chicken breasts for a quick meal. Mixed with mayonnaise and salty pecorino Romano, a dash of the artichoke liquid brightens an easy topping for the chicken breasts, infusing each bite with flavor. If you want to add more veggie power, toss the roasted artichokes with greens and top with the sliced chicken for an easy main dish salad.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Place chicken breasts and drained artichokes on a large rimmed baking sheet. Stir together reserved artichoke liquid, cheese, mayonnaise, and salt in a small bowl. Spread mixture evenly over chicken. Bake in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F, 22 to 25 minutes. Meanwhile, cook panko and butter in a small skillet over medium, stirring often, until panko is golden, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle toasted panko over baked chicken and serve with the artichokes.

    Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 06/12/2021