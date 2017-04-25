Baja Shrimp Tacos With Creamy Slaw

We love a crispy fried fish taco. But we might like this sweet shrimp version even better than the original. A tangy cabbage slaw helps to balance the richness of the fried shrimp but we took extra steps to keep the batter light. Cutting the flour with a little cornstarch prevents it from getting tough (because cornstarch has no gluten), but you can substitute rice flour or arrowroot if you have it. The bubbles in the seltzer add air so the batter stays crisp and light. Pro tip: whisking your batter over an ice bath will preserve more seltzer bubbles. Keep it cold until ready to use.

By Robin Bashinsky

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare the Slaw: Whisk together mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, salt, and cayenne in a large bowl. Add both cabbages and cilantro and toss to combine. Let stand at least 20 minutes.

  • Prepare the Tacos: Pour oil into a large heavy-bottomed pot to a depth of about 2 inches and afix with a deep-fry thermometer; heat over medium-high to 350°F. Combine flour, cornstarch, and salt in a medium bowl. Make a well in the center and whisk in seltzer and egg white until just combined.

  • Dredge half the shrimp in batter, shaking off excess. Carefully lower into hot oil and fry, turning occasionally, until golden and cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat with remaining shrimp.

  • Divide shrimp evenly among tortillas and top with slaw, hot sauce, and scallions. Serve with lime wedges.

