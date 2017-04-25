We love a crispy fried fish taco. But we might like this sweet shrimp version even better than the original. A tangy cabbage slaw helps to balance the richness of the fried shrimp but we took extra steps to keep the batter light. Cutting the flour with a little cornstarch prevents it from getting tough (because cornstarch has no gluten), but you can substitute rice flour or arrowroot if you have it. The bubbles in the seltzer add air so the batter stays crisp and light. Pro tip: whisking your batter over an ice bath will preserve more seltzer bubbles. Keep it cold until ready to use.