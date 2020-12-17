Bacon, Avocado, and Tomato Scramble

You’ll start by cooking bacon until crispy, then use the rendered fat to sauté sliced onions until they’re caramelized and tomatoes until they’re bursting with sweet-tart juice. Adding beaten eggs right to the mixture ensures every bite is packed with tomato and onion. Topped off with the crumbled bacon and creamy avocado, it’s the ideal way to start your day. Psst…If you’re looking to amp up the brunch vibes, serve with roasted cubed potatoes or toasted sourdough bread.