Bacon, Avocado, and Tomato Scramble

An egg skillet is the ideal breakfast because it comes together quickly, doesn’t require a lot of ingredients, and best of all: it packs a lot of delicious flavor into a small package.

By Jenna Helwig

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
You’ll start by cooking bacon until crispy, then use the rendered fat to sauté sliced onions until they’re caramelized and tomatoes until they’re bursting with sweet-tart juice. Adding beaten eggs right to the mixture ensures every bite is packed with tomato and onion. Topped off with the crumbled bacon and creamy avocado, it’s the ideal way to start your day. Psst…If you’re looking to amp up the brunch vibes, serve with roasted cubed potatoes or toasted sourdough bread.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook bacon in a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium, flipping once, until crispy, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels, reserving drippings in skillet.

  • Cook onion in reserved drippings over medium, stirring often, for 1 minute. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes are softened and bursting, about 5 minutes.

  • Whisk eggs and salt in a small bowl. Add eggs to skillet and scramble. Divide between 2 plates. Crumble bacon over eggs. Serve with sliced avocado.

