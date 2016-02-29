This Eggy Asparagus and Leek Salad Celebrates Spring's Finest Fresh Produce

Think of this dish as springtime in salad form: It combines tender asparagus with leeks, hard boiled eggs, minced chives and capers, and it all gets dressed up with a deliciously zingy vinaigrette. Feel free to cook the eggs to your own liking—personally, we think a slightly jammy, creamy yolk is the ideal way to round out the flavor of the tart dressing and earthy leeks. Serve as a side to grilled halibut, salmon, or fresh pesto pasta—and don't forget to have crusty bread within reach to mop up any extra dijon dressing.