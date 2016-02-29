This Eggy Asparagus and Leek Salad Celebrates Spring's Finest Fresh Produce

Topped with the most vibrant vinaigrette no less.

By Betty Gold
By Sarah Karnasiewicz

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Think of this dish as springtime in salad form: It combines tender asparagus with leeks, hard boiled eggs, minced chives and capers, and it all gets dressed up with a deliciously zingy vinaigrette. Feel free to cook the eggs to your own liking—personally, we think a slightly jammy, creamy yolk is the ideal way to round out the flavor of the tart dressing and earthy leeks. Serve as a side to grilled halibut, salmon, or fresh pesto pasta—and don't forget to have crusty bread within reach to mop up any extra dijon dressing.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a large saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Add the leeks and simmer for 3 minutes. Add the asparagus and continue simmering about 3 minutes more, until both the asparagus and leeks are tender but green. Transfer both to a bowl of ice water to cool, then drain them, dry them, and arrange them on a serving platter.

  • Combine the mustard, vinegar, and olive oil in a bowl. Spoon the vinaigrette over the leeks and asparagus. Top with the halved eggs and scatter with chopped capers and chives. Season generously with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; fat 14g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 140mg; sodium 420mg; protein 9g; carbohydrates 21g; sugars 7g; fiber 5g; iron 6mg; calcium 39mg.
