This twist on classic crab cakes is packed with flavor thanks to the brininess of the marinated artichoke hearts. Though they work well as a main dish, you can also serve these as an appetizer—simply shape the crab mixture into miniature patties. For an added pop of color, arrange the crab cakes over a bed of greens, and top with a remoulade or salsa verde. If you’d like, make the patties ahead of time (they take minutes to whip up), and keep them refrigerated until ready to serve. Then, cook them in a large skillet over medium-high heat until they achieve a gorgeous golden brown sear.