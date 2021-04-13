Apricot Almond Cake

Meet your new favorite dessert: a tender cake that tastes like marzipan and looks like an elegant apricot tart. Almonds, like apricots, are stone fruits, which means the nuts accentuate the floral notes in the fruit. Baking draws out the jammy richness of the (canned!) apricots, while a glaze of preserves adds a bakery-worthy finish. It's not just the flavors that warrant a repeat of this tasty treat; the easy, streamlined method will make it a go-to for years to come. Psst…the recipe happens to be plant-based, but it'll delight everyone from vegans to omnivores.