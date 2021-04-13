LIVE

Apricot Almond Cake

This elegant stonefruit cake is deceptively simple and decadently delicious.

By Jenna Helwig

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Meet your new favorite dessert: a tender cake that tastes like marzipan and looks like an elegant apricot tart. Almonds, like apricots, are stone fruits, which means the nuts accentuate the floral notes in the fruit. Baking draws out the jammy richness of the (canned!) apricots, while a glaze of preserves adds a bakery-worthy finish. It's not just the flavors that warrant a repeat of this tasty treat; the easy, streamlined method will make it a go-to for years to come. Psst…the recipe happens to be plant-based, but it'll delight everyone from vegans to omnivores. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray. (If you don’t have a springform pan, spray a 9-inch cake pan with cooking spray and line the bottom with a circle of parchment paper.)

  • Whisk all-purpose flour, almond flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Add milk and vinegar; stir to combine. Add oil and almond extract; stir until very well combined, about 60 strokes. Transfer to prepared pan. Note: The gluten in the flour gives this eggless cake structure. Be sure to stir the batter for the full 60 strokes to activate it.

  • Arrange apricot halves, cut side up, on top of cake batter. Bake for 30 minutes. During final 2 minutes of baking time, whisk apricot preserves and 1 teaspoon hot water in a small bowl. Remove cake from oven. Brush cake (not apricot halves) with apricot preserve mixture.

  • Return cake to oven and bake until light golden and a wooden pick in the center comes out clean, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer pan to a wire rack and let cake cool for 10 minutes. Remove sides of pan and let cake cool completely on wire rack, about 30 minutes

