Food Recipes Apple Pie Skillet Cake This autumnal dessert is way easier to make than apple pie, and dare we say it? Even more delicious. By Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in the Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2017. Her recipes and writing have appeared in more than 10 nationally distributed print publications, as well as on various digital platforms. Anna's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine and Southern Living. Anna earned her BS in agricultural education and communication from the University of Florida, and a degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y. She is a member of Les Dames d'Escoffier Birmingham chapter. She has 10 years of experience developing recipes. When not in the kitchen, Anna enjoys hiking with her son, husband, and two dogs. She also loves fostering puppies for a local animal rescue group. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 23, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Antonis Achilleos Hands On Time: 20 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 12 If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended. Ingredients 1 ¼ cups (2 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, divided 4 Honeycrisp or Gala apples (about 2 lb.), thinly sliced 2 cups packed light brown sugar, divided 1 ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided, plus more for topping 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 2 large eggs 2 cups all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon kosher salt Vanilla ice cream, for serving Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a 10-inch cast-iron or oven-safe skillet over medium-high. Stir in apples, 1/2 cup sugar, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Cook over medium-high, stirring often, until apples are tender and syrup begins to thicken, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl. (Do not wipe skillet clean.) Melt remaining 1 cup butter in microwave or on stove. Whisk in vanilla and remaining 1 1/2 cups sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon until well combined. Whisk in eggs until smooth. Whisk in flour, baking powder, and salt until just combined. Fold in 1 1/2 cups cooked apples, reserving remaining apples and syrup in bowl. Pour batter into skillet. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center of cake comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Top with remaining cooked apples and syrup. Dust with more cinnamon and serve with ice cream. Print