Celebrate Fall With This Refreshing Apple Cinnamon-Spiced Cocktail

Think of this delicious drink recipe as a fall spin on your summertime favorite, the Aperol Spritz. Rather than Prosecco and sparkling water, you'll swap in a sweet, sour, and spirited blend of fresh lemon juice, apple cider, and vodka. To dial up the festive fall flavor even more so, coat the rim of your cocktail glass with flecks of sweet turbinado sugar and add whole spices—like cinnamon sticks and star anise—plus fresh apple slices at the end for garnish. Expect a cocktail that tastes crisp, cozy, and super refreshing (just like everyone's favorite post-summer season).