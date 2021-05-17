Antipasto Stromboli 

Picture a pizza rolled up and baked into a tube. Sounds like heaven, right? Well, that's essentially what a Stromboli is. In this case, it's filled with gooey, melty mozzarella cheese, slices of salty prosciutto, and a confetti of antipasto ingredients. Think: roasted red bell peppers, pepperoncini, olives, and sun-dried tomatoes. There's a handful of spinach in there, too, in the name of balance. Once baked, the loaf is sliceable and perfect for dipping in warm marinara sauce. Serve with chopped salad or roasted vegetables.