Antipasto Stromboli 

Rating: Unrated

Your comfort food dreams have come true with this cheesy, flavorful Stromboli. 

By Liz Mervosh

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Picture a pizza rolled up and baked into a tube. Sounds like heaven, right? Well, that's essentially what a Stromboli is. In this case, it's filled with gooey, melty mozzarella cheese, slices of salty prosciutto, and a confetti of antipasto ingredients. Think: roasted red bell peppers, pepperoncini, olives, and sun-dried tomatoes. There's a handful of spinach in there, too, in the name of balance. Once baked, the loaf is sliceable and perfect for dipping in warm marinara sauce. Serve with chopped salad or roasted vegetables.  

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Place a large baking sheet on center rack and let heat for 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, place spinach in a medium bowl and pull apart with 2 forks. Stir in bell pepper strips, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, and prosciutto.

  • Roll dough into a 16-by-9-inch rectangle on a lightly floured sheet of parchment paper. Spread spinach mixture over dough into a 14-by-5-inch rectangle. Top with cheese. Fold each short side of dough over filling, about 2 inches in toward middle. Brush folded dough with egg. Fold 1 long side of dough over filling; brush with egg. Fold other long side over filling to overlap in middle. Turn stromboli to face seam side down. Lightly brush with egg. Cut 4 slits on top.

  • Transfer parchment paper with stromboli to preheated baking sheet. Bake at 425°F until golden, about 25 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes. Slice and serve with warm marinara sauce

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
549 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 87mg; carbohydrates 65g; dietary fiber 11g; protein 32g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 6g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 05/20/2021