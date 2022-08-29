Antipasto Salad

Prosciutto and melon get the main course treatment in this uber-simple salad—no cooking or homemade dressing required.

By
Jenna is the food director at Real Simple and the author of Bare Minimum Dinners, a cookbook featuring more than 100 low-lift, high-reward recipes. Previously, Jenna was the food director at Health and Parents. She is also the founder and operator of Rosaberry, a boutique personal chef services company, and the author of four other cookbooks, including the bestselling Baby-Led Feeding.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022
antipasto salad
Photo: Victor Protasio
Hands On Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Melon and prosciutto may be a classic Italian appetizer, but they're also totally delicious in this assembly-only, dinner-worthy salad. Bonus: you don't even have to make a dressing! Top tender-crisp Little Gem lettuce—or Boston lettuce or mixed greens—with rich prosciutto, buttery Castelvetrano olives, sweet cantaloupe, and crunchy pistachios. Creamy burrata, or plain old mozzarella, is the finishing touch before a generous drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Ingredients

  • 2 ¼ cups cantaloupe cubes (from 1 cantaloupe)

  • 1.50 cups sliced English cucumber (from 1 cucumber)

  • 2 heads Little Gem lettuce, trimmed and leaves separated

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for serving

  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

  • 4 ounces sliced prosciutto

  • .50 cup roughly chopped Castelvetrano olives

  • ¼ cup salted pistachios, roughly chopped

  • 2 4-oz. balls burrata cheese, drained

  • Balsamic vinegar and flaky sea salt, for serving

Directions

  1. Place cantaloupe, cucumber, and lettuce in a large bowl. Add oil, lemon juice, kosher salt, and pepper; toss to coat. Transfer to a platter.

  2. Top salad with prosciutto. Sprinkle with olives and pistachios. Cut or tear cheese into a few pieces and nestle in salad. Drizzle generously with vinegar and oil. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and more pepper.

