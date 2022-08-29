antipasto salad

Melon and prosciutto may be a classic Italian appetizer, but they're also totally delicious in this assembly-only, dinner-worthy salad. Bonus: you don't even have to make a dressing! Top tender-crisp Little Gem lettuce—or Boston lettuce or mixed greens—with rich prosciutto, buttery Castelvetrano olives, sweet cantaloupe, and crunchy pistachios. Creamy burrata, or plain old mozzarella, is the finishing touch before a generous drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar.