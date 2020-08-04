Trust Us, These Boozy Amaretto Sour Ice Pops Taste Even Better Than They Look

Hot summer days call for an indulgent cold treat. And what’s better than an icy popsicle when the humidity won’t quit? We’ve turned a refreshing summer cocktail, the Amaretto Sour, into a completely frozen version you can lick off a stick. Sweet cherries plus tart fresh citrus make for a refreshing cool-down at any time of day. Plus, frozen fruit in the popsicle replicates a cocktail garnish you can actually snack on. This popsicle is tart, not like the sweet, sticky stuff off the ice cream truck—those with a sweet tooth can stir in some sugar, if desired. Remember: while adding more amaretto to booze up the popsicle may be tempting, alcohol has a much colder freezing point than water, meaning that your popsicle will be more like a slushy if there’s too much liquor. Instead, just use this as an excuse to eat more popsicles. Cheers!
How to Make It
Add 1 ounce of the cherry juice to the bottom of 6 popsicle molds. Insert popsicle sticks into each and freeze 6 hours or overnight.
Mix amaretto, lemon juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and 1 ounce water in a cocktail mixing class. Thinly slice oranges and/or maraschino cherries.
Remove popsicle molds from freezer. Keeping the stick inside, lift off the top. Carefully add fruit garnishes, if using, and then top each mold with the amaretto sour cocktail mixture. Freeze overnight.