How To Make a Classic Amaretto Sour

2 Reviews
Hands-On Time
5 Mins
Total Time
5 Mins
Yield
Serves 1
By Real Simple Editors
March 2019

We’ve all been there: You buy a large quantity of an ingredient for one recipe, and then you’re stuck not knowing what to do with the rest of it. A common culprit? Amaretto liqueur, which is often used in almond-flavored butter cookies. But after you’ve added one tablespoon to the batter, you’re left with a bottle full of almond-flavored liqueur. Well, now’s the time to try your hand at a new cocktail: a deliciously refreshing Amaretto sour. The “sour” element comes from two types of citrus, freshly-squeezed lemon juice and a slice of orange. Garnish with a cherry for a pretty presentation.

Watch the video above to find out how to make an Amaretto sour, and read on for the easy recipe instructions and five ingredients.

Ingredients

  • 1½ ounces Amaretto liqueur
  • 1 ounce simple syrup (dissolve an equal amount of sugar in water)
  • ¾ ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1 orange slice
  • 1 maraschino cherry

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 195
  • Fat 0g
  • Sat fat 0g
  • Cholesterol 0mg
  • Sodium 12mg
  • Protein 0g
  • Carbohydrate 32g
  • Sugar 31g
  • Fiber 0g
  • Iron 0mg
  • Calcium 6mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Pour the Amaretto, simple syrup, and lemon juice into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with an orange slice and a cherry. (Want to take the classic Amaretto sour up a notch? We turned the beverage into a boozy slushy perfect for spring and summer. Here's the recipe.)

Chef's Notes

If you're hosting, serve your Amaretto sours with something salty like sheet pan pretzel focaccia with cheese sauce. Or, if you want to take the classic beverage up a notch, we also turned it into a boozy Amaretto slushy perfect for spring and summer.

Ratings & Reviews

