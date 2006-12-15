How To Make a Classic Amaretto Sour

We’ve all been there: You buy a large quantity of an ingredient for one recipe, and then you’re stuck not knowing what to do with the rest of it. A common culprit? Amaretto liqueur, which is often used in almond-flavored butter cookies. But after you’ve added one tablespoon to the batter, you’re left with a bottle full of almond-flavored liqueur. Well, now’s the time to try your hand at a new cocktail: a deliciously refreshing Amaretto sour. The “sour” element comes from two types of citrus, freshly-squeezed lemon juice and a slice of orange. Garnish with a cherry for a pretty presentation.

Watch the video above to find out how to make an Amaretto sour, and read on for the easy recipe instructions and five ingredients.

