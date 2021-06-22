5-Ingredient Roasted Potato Wedges
A simple, yet delicious potato recipe that's perfect for any occasion.
Recipe Summary
When it comes to hosting a holiday or dinner party, there's almost always some sort of potato dish-and why wouldn't there be? They're versatile, inexpensive, and irresistibly tasty. Although many of our beloved potato recipes call for butter and cream or a deep fryer, there are many ways to prepare a lighter rendition.
This guilt-free potato recipe uses only five simple ingredients and is baked in the oven. The best part? They're ready in less than an hour from start to finish. I must warn you, the scent of savory garlic and parmesan will have your family swarming the kitchen.