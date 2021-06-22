5-Ingredient Roasted Potato Wedges

Rating: Unrated

A simple, yet delicious potato recipe that's perfect for any occasion.

By Ariel Klein

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
When it comes to hosting a holiday or dinner party, there's almost always some sort of potato dish-and why wouldn't there be? They're versatile, inexpensive, and irresistibly tasty. Although many of our beloved potato recipes call for butter and cream or a deep fryer, there are many ways to prepare a lighter rendition.

This guilt-free potato recipe uses only five simple ingredients and is baked in the oven. The best part? They're ready in less than an hour from start to finish. I must warn you, the scent of savory garlic and parmesan will have your family swarming the kitchen.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray an 18- by 13-inch baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray or line with parchment paper.

  • Scrub and rinse potatoes. Cut each potato in half then cut into large wedges (about 8 total per potato). Place potatoes on baking sheet.

  • Drizzle with olive oil, top with parmesan, rosemary, garlic powder and season with salt and pepper (about 1 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper). Toss lightly. Then spread into an even layer.

  • Roast in oven for 30 to 35 minutes, turning potatoes to opposite cut side halfway through. Broil during last 1 to 2 minutes to crisp them up even more.

  • Top with a few more tablespoons parmesan and parsley. Serve warm.

