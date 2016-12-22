The Best Farm-to-Table Restaurant in Every State

The drought has made Californians extra sensitive to climate change, causing daily decisions like where to eat out—and whether or not to ask for water—to be taken far more seriously than ever before. While the state is full of innovative, sustainably minded restaurants, from Solbar in Napa Valley to Chi Chi in Palm Springs, the place to get blow-your-mind-good food with an eco twist is in San Francisco’s Lower Nob Hill. At Liholiho Yacht Club, whether it’s the tuna poke, the marinated squid and crispy tripe, or the beef tongue with kimchi and cucumber on a poppy seed steam bun, Oahu-born chef/owner Ravi Kapur invites regulars, like Outstanding in the Field’s Jim Denevan, to discover the different magical flavor profiles of his Hawaiian, Indian, and Chinese heritage while staying true to a locavore mentality. “We only work with purveyors who understand that for their personal sustainability and well-being, they have to be on board with eco practices or they themselves will be extinct,” said Chef Kapur, who shops religiously at the Berkeley Farmer’s Market on Tuesdays and the Ferry Building Farmer’s Market on Saturdays.

