More than 50 people have fallen ill with Salmonella, leading to the enormous recall of ground beef and other beef products across the country.

A possible outbreak of Salmonella has led to a massive recall of approximately 6,500,966 pounds of beef products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced this morning.

The 6.5 million pounds of beef products—which include a range of raw beef items, including ground beef—have been recalled by Arizona-based meat manufacturer JBS Tolleson, Inc. The beef products were shipped to retail locations and institutions nationwide, and 57 people from 16 states have reported illnesses that are likely caused by consuming ground beef contaminated with SalmonellaNewport. People fell ill between August 5 and September 6, but authorities are concerned that the potentially contaminated beef is also stored in people’s freezers for later consumption, meaning more could get sick.

Salmonellosis is one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses, and it’s caused by consuming food contaminated with Salmonella. Common symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever 24 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product. Most people are sick four to seven days and then recover without treatment, but in some cases hospitalization may be necessary. The USDA classifies the recall as Class I, meaning it’s a health hazard situation that could lead to serious, adverse health consequences or death.

The recalled items were packaged between July 26 and September 7, 2018, and have establishment number EST. 267 inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold under brand names such as Cedar River Farms Natural Beef, Grass Run Farms Natural Beef, and JBS Generic.

Check beef products in your freezer for this information; if items you have purchased are included in the recall, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase immediately. You should also check the full list of recalled products and their labels on the FSIS' website. The full list of retailers that may have sold the effected products has not yet been released.