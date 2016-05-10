By serving this mix of zucchini, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, and scallions as an appetizer, you keep the grill clear for your meat or fish. But be sure to pay attention to which veggies take longer—eggplant and squash will need more time on the grill than the tomatoes and scallions. Serve with couscous and spiced chili oil, for drizzling.



Get the recipe.