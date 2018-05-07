We Turned This Classic Cocktail Into a Slushie—and It’s Our New Summer Obsession

The trusty Amaretto Sour is making a serious comeback this summer. Naturally, we took it up a notch.

The iconic Amaretto Sour uses a simple recipe: amaretto (an almond-flavored liquor from Italy) shaken with ice, simple syrup, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. It's typically garnished with a maraschino cherry and an orange slice — well, that's the way your grandfather probably drank it. Amaretto Sours have garnered relic status over the years, but this old-timey favorite is making a major comeback as the summer's "it" drink.

Not content with following trends to the letter, we wanted to ramp up our cocktail game. So we decided to reinvent this sweet-and-nutty drink as a frozen treat. Enter the refreshing and irresistible Amaretto Sour Slushie. It's so easy to whip up you’ll be wow-ing guests with it at all summer long.

First, make sure you have simple syrup on hand. Making simple syrup is as easy as dissolving equal parts sugar in water. In a saucepan, cook ¼ cup sugar and ¼ cup water, stirringover medium heat, until sugar dissolves, 1 to 2 minutes; let cool. Pulse ½ cup Amaretto liqueur, such as Disaronno with the juice of 1 lemon (about 3 tablespoons), 2 tablespoons simple syrup, and 2½ cups ice in a blender until a slushie texture is achieved. Pour into two glasses and garnish each with an orange slice and a maraschino cherry.