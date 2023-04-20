Flowy Spring Dresses Are Majorly Discounted in This Secret Outlet Section on Amazon—Up to 68% Off

You know a dress sale is good when you can’t help but buy everything in sight. The problem? Very rarely does that happen… unless you know where to look. If you’re currently on the hunt for new spring wardrobe essentials, Amazon has you covered with deals galore on cute spring dresses fit for every event under the sun.

While Amazon usually features fashion items at a low price, these flowy, spring dress deals are on another level. That’s because all of these floral and brightly-colored picks are hiding in Amazon’s secret Outlet storefront, which houses overstock deals on everything, including home decor, outdoor furniture, fun accessories, and clothing. And right now, you can find markdowns on maxi dresses, midi options, floral picks, and T-shirt numbers—up to 68 percent off.

Flowy Spring Outlet Dress Deals

No spring wardrobe is complete without a floral dress. If there’s a gap in your closet, now’s the time to fill it with this popular maxi dress. The long dress has more than 2,700 five-star ratings from people who describe it as comfortable, stylish, flattering, and well-made. In fact, one reviewer simply said it’s “absolutely perfect.” The dress has a conservative crew neckline, short sleeves, and a smocked bodice. Plus, the maxi dress has a tiered design that allows air to filter through, making it ideal for warmer spring days.

Amazon

To buy: $36 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

T-shirt dresses are a great, relaxed option, but they tend to be more casual. This shopper-loved midi dress is the exception. It has a classic crew neckline and short sleeves, however, the tie-waist design cinches the dress, giving it shape for an elevated appearance. It comes in 20 colors and styles, including this navy floral pattern as well as solid color picks. And right now, it’s on sale for its cheapest price yet at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: From $20 (was $52); amazon.com.

Attending a few weddings this spring? Throw this ultra-stylish maxi dress in your cart. The on-sale dress is equal parts elegant and comfortable thanks to its halter neck design, adjustable waist belt, and pretty patterns. Reviewers like its lightweight fabric that makes the dress perfect for outdoor events and parties. It’s no wonder people wear the dress to garden weddings, outdoor concerts, and bridal showers. This pick comes in solid colors as well as fun prints like floral and polkadot. Right now, it’s on sale starting at $13.

Amazon

To buy: From $13 (was $28); amazon.com.

There are so many more spring dress deals to score at Amazon right now. Browse through the rest of this list to find the best hiding in the under-the-radar Outlet store.

Amazon

To buy: From $29 (was $58); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: From $42 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: From $21 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: From $18 (was $26); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: From $20 (was $36); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: From $31 (was from $35); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: From $25 (was $36); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: From $25 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: From $14 (was $42); amazon.com.