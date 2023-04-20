Flowy Spring Dresses Are Majorly Discounted in This Secret Outlet Section on Amazon—Up to 68% Off

Discover deals on maxi dresses, floral picks, and pastel options.

Published on April 20, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Flowy Spring Outlet Dress Deals
You know a dress sale is good when you can’t help but buy everything in sight. The problem? Very rarely does that happen… unless you know where to look. If you’re currently on the hunt for new spring wardrobe essentials, Amazon has you covered with deals galore on cute spring dresses fit for every event under the sun. 

While Amazon usually features fashion items at a low price, these flowy, spring dress deals are on another level. That’s because all of these floral and brightly-colored picks are hiding in Amazon’s secret Outlet storefront, which houses overstock deals on everything, including home decor, outdoor furniture, fun accessories, and clothing. And right now, you can find markdowns on maxi dresses, midi options, floral picks, and T-shirt numbers—up to 68 percent off.  

Flowy Spring Outlet Dress Deals

No spring wardrobe is complete without a floral dress. If there’s a gap in your closet, now’s the time to fill it with this popular maxi dress. The long dress has more than 2,700 five-star ratings from people who describe it as comfortable, stylish, flattering, and well-made. In fact, one reviewer simply said it’s “absolutely perfect.” The dress has a conservative crew neckline, short sleeves, and a smocked bodice. Plus, the maxi dress has a tiered design that allows air to filter through, making it ideal for warmer spring days.

Women 2023 Summer Floral Long Dress Short Sleeve Crewneck Casual Boho Flowy Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress

To buy: $36 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

T-shirt dresses are a great, relaxed option, but they tend to be more casual. This shopper-loved midi dress is the exception. It has a classic crew neckline and short sleeves, however, the tie-waist design cinches the dress, giving it shape for an elevated appearance. It comes in 20 colors and styles, including this navy floral pattern as well as solid color picks. And right now, it’s on sale for its cheapest price yet at Amazon.   

Simier Fariry Womens Adjustabel Waistline Midi Casual Dress with Pockets

To buy: From $20 (was $52); amazon.com.

Attending a few weddings this spring? Throw this ultra-stylish maxi dress in your cart. The on-sale dress is equal parts elegant and comfortable thanks to its halter neck design, adjustable waist belt, and pretty patterns. Reviewers like its lightweight fabric that makes the dress perfect for outdoor events and parties. It’s no wonder people wear the dress to garden weddings, outdoor concerts, and bridal showers. This pick comes in solid colors as well as fun prints like floral and polkadot. Right now, it’s on sale starting at $13.     

TEMOFON Women's Dresses Halter Neck Summer Boho Maxi Floral Print Backless Sleeveless Dress with Belt S-2XL

To buy: From $13 (was $28); amazon.com

There are so many more spring dress deals to score at Amazon right now. Browse through the rest of this list to find the best hiding in the under-the-radar Outlet store

LOGENE Women Short Sleeve Crew Neck Smocked Elastic Waist Tiered Maxi Dress Summer Boho Solid Color Sun Dresses

To buy: From $29 (was $58); amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

To buy: From $42 (was $60); amazon.com.

Women's Floral Bohemian Maxi Dress Casual Button Down Flowy Summer Empire Waist Vintage Swing Dress

To buy: From $21 (was $40); amazon.com.

Zattcas Women's Summer Casual Ruffle Cap Sleeve Swiss Dot Smocked Flowy Midi Dress with Pockets

To buy: From $18 (was $26); amazon.com.

Lacavocor Womens Short Sleeve Maxi Dresses Empire Waist Casual Long Dress with Striped Floral Print

To buy: From $20 (was $36); amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

To buy: From $31 (was from $35); amazon.com.

Jouica Women's Casual Summer Tank Sleeveless Knee Length Pleated Sun Dresses with Pockets

To buy: From $25 (was $36); amazon.com.

Lamilus Women's Casual Summer Ruffle Sleeve V-Neck Button Down A-Line Swing Party Dress

To buy: From $25 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

TEMOFON Women's Dress Bohemian Summer Floral Printed Button Down Mini V Neck Short Sleeve Casual Dresses with Pockets

To buy: From $14 (was $42); amazon.com.

