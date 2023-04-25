Hold on: Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and More Spring Cleaning Finds Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon

Spring cleaning season is well underway, and chances are you’re still checking off your to-dos. While doing a major clean this time of year is tradition, you know your floors require special attention year round. So if you’re on the lookout for clever, new cleaning tools, keep reading, because the list below is filled with deals galore on all the best vacuums, steam mops, robot vacuums, and more—and they’re up to 50 percent off.

Whether you’re shopping for a classic vacuum cleaner for everyday messes or a steam cleaner to blast away the gunk, you’ll find it on sale at Amazon right now. There are actually tons of markdowns on popular floor cleaners, which just so happen to be hiding in this new Spring Cleaning section within Amazon’s Spring Home Picks page. You’ll discover sales on top brands like Dyson, Shark, Bissell, Roomba, and more with prices starting as low as $20.

Floor Spring Cleaning Deals

For an everyday clean, you’ve got to invest in a good vacuum, and this Shark upright option is a must-have pick. It currently has more than 23,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who are amazed by its impressive suction. One person said they used the vacuum in the living room and “got enough hair to build another cat,” adding, “I cannot believe what [this] things pulled up.” The Shark works on hardwoods, tiles, and carpets to suck in dust and dirt until it’s time to empty. It uses a HEPA filter to trap particles in and even detaches from the base to use as a handheld.

To buy: $160 (was $220); amazon.com.

And after vacuuming, the cleaning isn’t complete without a good steam. That’s where this PurSteam steam mop comes in. It uses extremely hot steam to easily wipe away sticky messes, years-old dirt, and beyond with just a few swipes. The floor steamer is compatible with sealed flooring like wood and tile, however, you can also use it to clean your shower and kitchen backsplash thanks to its nifty brush attachments and handheld design.

To buy: $70 (was $81); amazon.com.

But if you don’t want to use two devices to vacuum and steam mop, you’ve got to check out this Bissell PowerFresh device—it does the job of both! The clever cleaning tool is capable of sucking up food particles, dirt, and hair while also sanitizing floors with hot, hot steam. However, if you prefer to do one at a time, you can certainly do so. The cleaner works with both soft and scrubbing microfiber pads, which can be tossed in the washing machine once you’re done.

To buy: $160 (was $186); amazon.com.

One last sale surprise? This Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner that’s $150 off right now. Specifically designed with pets in mind, the Dyson Cyclone vacuum has the bandwidth to take on long pet hair, dander, and any messes your furry friend might make. It delivers superb suction power and works with the tangle-resistant brush roll to pull debris in on any floor surface. And because it can vacuum for up to 60 minutes, you can deep clean your whole home in one go.

To buy: $400 (was $550); amazon.com.

There are tons more cleaning deals to score on Amazon right now. Take a peek at the list below for major sales on the best of the best now… before the discounts are gone.

To buy: $35 (was $40); amazon.com.

To buy: $179 (was $275); amazon.com.

To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com.

To buy: $30 (was $60); amazon.com.

To buy: $399 (was $550); amazon.com.

To buy: $99 (was $114); amazon.com.

To buy: $550 (was $650); amazon.com.

To buy: $130 (was $160); amazon.com.

To buy: $349 (was $450); amazon.com.

To buy: $70 (was $90); amazon.com.

To buy: $110 (was $130); amazon.com.

