Home Cleaning Cleaning Timesavers Hold on: Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and More Spring Cleaning Finds Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Snag cordless vacuums, steam cleaners, robot vacuums, and more starting at $20. Published on April 25, 2023 06:00AM EDT Spring cleaning season is well underway, and chances are you're still checking off your to-dos. While doing a major clean this time of year is tradition, you know your floors require special attention year round. So if you’re on the lookout for clever, new cleaning tools, keep reading, because the list below is filled with deals galore on all the best vacuums, steam mops, robot vacuums, and more—and they’re up to 50 percent off. Whether you’re shopping for a classic vacuum cleaner for everyday messes or a steam cleaner to blast away the gunk, you’ll find it on sale at Amazon right now. There are actually tons of markdowns on popular floor cleaners, which just so happen to be hiding in this new Spring Cleaning section within Amazon’s Spring Home Picks page. You’ll discover sales on top brands like Dyson, Shark, Bissell, Roomba, and more with prices starting as low as $20. Floor Spring Cleaning Deals Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $160 (was $220) PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner, $70 (was $81) O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, $35 (was $40) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (was $275) Bona Premium Microfiber Floor Mop, $20 (was $25) Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $400 (was $550) Bissell PowerFresh Vac & Steam Vacuum, $160 (was $186) Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $30 (was $60) iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $399 (was $550) Bissell Lightweight SpinWave Hard Floor Spin Mop, $99 (was $114) Tick Off Your Spring Cleaning Checklist With These Genius Amazon Finds—All Under $40 For an everyday clean, you’ve got to invest in a good vacuum, and this Shark upright option is a must-have pick. It currently has more than 23,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who are amazed by its impressive suction. One person said they used the vacuum in the living room and “got enough hair to build another cat,” adding, “I cannot believe what [this] things pulled up.” The Shark works on hardwoods, tiles, and carpets to suck in dust and dirt until it’s time to empty. It uses a HEPA filter to trap particles in and even detaches from the base to use as a handheld. Amazon To buy: $160 (was $220); amazon.com. And after vacuuming, the cleaning isn’t complete without a good steam. That’s where this PurSteam steam mop comes in. It uses extremely hot steam to easily wipe away sticky messes, years-old dirt, and beyond with just a few swipes. The floor steamer is compatible with sealed flooring like wood and tile, however, you can also use it to clean your shower and kitchen backsplash thanks to its nifty brush attachments and handheld design. Amazon To buy: $70 (was $81); amazon.com. But if you don’t want to use two devices to vacuum and steam mop, you’ve got to check out this Bissell PowerFresh device—it does the job of both! The clever cleaning tool is capable of sucking up food particles, dirt, and hair while also sanitizing floors with hot, hot steam. However, if you prefer to do one at a time, you can certainly do so. The cleaner works with both soft and scrubbing microfiber pads, which can be tossed in the washing machine once you’re done. Amazon To buy: $160 (was $186); amazon.com. One last sale surprise? This Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner that’s $150 off right now. Specifically designed with pets in mind, the Dyson Cyclone vacuum has the bandwidth to take on long pet hair, dander, and any messes your furry friend might make. It delivers superb suction power and works with the tangle-resistant brush roll to pull debris in on any floor surface. And because it can vacuum for up to 60 minutes, you can deep clean your whole home in one go. There are tons more cleaning deals to score on Amazon right now. Take a peek at the list below for major sales on the best of the best now… before the discounts are gone. 