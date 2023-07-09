Our Editors Are Extremely Picky About Bras, but Finally Found a Comfy One They All Agree on—and It's on Sale

I know this sounds dramatic, but bras are the bane of my existence. Puberty blessed (or in my opinion, cursed) me with big boobs, and ever since they arrived, I’ve been on the hunt for a bra I can tolerate wearing all day long.

Most bras I own are too tight, bulky, or uncomfortable, leaving me to settle for either a sports bra that gives me an unflattering shape (aka uni-boob) or one with a band that digs into my skin. No matter what, I rip it off the second I get home. But just when I thought I would never find a bra that met my strict criteria—flattering, comfortable, lightweight, and the right amount of lift without adding too much volume—I discovered one that does: the Floatley to the T-shirt Wireless Scoop-Neck Bra. I’m not the only picky bra-wearer that approves of this undergarment; my fellow editors Lauren and Ali tested the same style, and we all agree that it’s a must-have for those who are in search of comfortable bras. And right now, you can get this style for 29 percent off.

Lauren, Ali, and I all swore off underwire bras years ago (for obvious reasons), so knowing the Floatley to the T-shirt Wireless Scoop-Neck Bra had a wireless design before we even put it on was a major win. But like all articles of clothing, you never know the level of quality and comfort until you actually wear it multiple times.

My bra arrived just in time for my week-long vacation, so I put it to the ultimate test by wearing it during two full days of flights that involved a lot of sitting, walking, and sleeping on a plane. On the way to my destination, I wore it under a fitted T-shirt and left the removable padding in, and on the way back, I sported it under an oversized crewneck sweatshirt and took out the pads. The verdict? I can honestly say that it’s one of the only bras I’ve ever put on my body that made me forget I was wearing one—no chafing, spillage, or discomfort was involved. Lauren and Ali felt the same way, saying it’s “like wearing no bra at all” and has that “second-skin feeling while giving a slightly lifted look and flattering shape.”

The wireless bra features a pullover design, so you don’t have to mess with hook-and-eye closures, and it’s made from a blend of nylon and spandex that feels super lightweight and smooth against your skin. Ali even went so far as to say she “would sleep in it” because it’s so comfortable. As someone who relies on adjustable straps to fit my petite yet curvy frame, I was worried about the bra not having them; however, it wasn’t an issue at all. Both the straps and the band are wide for a good amount of support and lift, but thanks to the seamless design, it doesn’t feel restrictive or look bulky under clothing.

It’s available in sizes M to 2XL, which includes bands ranging from 34 inches to 42 inches and cup sizes from A to DD. The bra also comes in four color options, including pink, beige, black, and lilac. The site has a user-friendly guide to help you find the right size for your bust, and the three of us were happy with what we ordered based on the chart.

Although the Floatley to the T-shirt Wireless Scoop-Neck Bra is worth buying at full price, you can snag it on sale right now for just $30. And click over to Floatley for even more highly-rated styles to add to your comfy bra collection.

